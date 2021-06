Castro went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Monday's 10-3 win over the Royals.

Castro's two-run shot off Brad Keller was his second of June and fifth on the season, leaving him one shy of matching his career-best total from 2020. The 24-year-old maintains hold of an everyday role at second base, but his .643 OPS on the season probably doesn't afford him much job security.