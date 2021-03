Castro went 2-for-2 with a double, a solo home run and three RBI in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Pirates.

The Tigers have played three Cactus League games, and Castro has already homered twice. He ceded the leadoff spot to Robbie Grossman in this one, but the young shortstop should bat somewhere near the top of the order this season. After slashing a solid .349/.381/.550 last season, Castro could be ready for a breakout during the longer 2021 campaign.