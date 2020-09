Castro went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Twins.

Castro delivered a two-run homer in the sixth inning for his third long ball of the season. He later added an RBI single that knotted the game at seven. Castro has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his past 11 starts and has a strong .350/.355/.567 line in 63 plate appearances this year.