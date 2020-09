Castro went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Brewers.

All three hits were singles, but fantasy managers will take the production from the youngster, who is now batting a robust .364 with a .960 OPS. Castro started at shortstop in this one with Niko Goodrum (abdomen) resting, but Goodrum should be able to reenter the lineup as soon as Friday when the Tigers play again. However, Castro is certainly making the case for more playing time with his strong play so far.