Castro was scheduled to start at second base before Tuesday's game was postponed, and manager A.J. Hinch may elect to use Niko Goodrum more at shortstop moving forward, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hinch was careful to say that shifting Castro to second doesn't represent a "demotion" for the 23-year-old, but instead gives the team a plus defender at short in Goodrum. It's unclear if such an alignment will become the norm moving forward, but with Goodrum often used across the diamond, it's likely that Castro will continue to see plenty of time at short. Perhaps playing a new position can also get Castro going at the plate, as he's slashing just .213/.250/.295 through 15 games.