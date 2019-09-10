Castro is battling a deep bone bruise in his right forearm but says he will be ready to play Wednesday against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jordy Mercer will step in at shortstop for the second straight game after Castro was hit by a pitch Saturday. Castro did not throw with his right arm during fielding drills Tuesday and had the arm wrapped in ice afterward, but it sounds like he's expecting a brief absence. While the 22-year-old has had a tough go of it so far at the major-league level, the Tigers will likely continue to play Castro close to every day to evaluate his roster status for 2020.