Castro went 5-for-7 with a walk and a run scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Castro got the start in left field for Game 1, then shifted over to center for the second game. The 25-year-old used to primarily play in the infield, though he's expanded his defensive versatility, which has helped him earn more playing time. With Akil Baddoo recently demoted to Triple-A, Castro and his .344 batting average may see more outfield run moving forward, though Derek Hill is still the presumptive starter in center, with Robbie Grossman and Austin Meadows in the corners.