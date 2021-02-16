Castro (shoulder) will likely serve as the Tigers' regular shortstop with Niko Goodrum taking on a utility role, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro started 26 games at shortstop in 2020 while Goodrum started 30, but the former was the superior offensive player with a .931 OPS compared to .598 for Goodrum. The 23-year-old Castro, who dealt with right shoulder soreness at the end of last year but should be good to go at the start of this season, seems to be the type of young player the Tigers would like to build around at the position. Goodrum, meanwhile, has the ability to play multiple positions, so it would make sense if he served in more of a utility role.