Castro will start in center field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Athletics.

He'll stick in the lineup for the fourth game in a row, with all of Castro's starts coming in the outfield during that stretch. Though Castro hasn't yet established himself as an everyday player, manager A.J. Hinch will likely continue to keep the 25-year-old in the lineup while he's one of the few hitters on the roster swinging a hot bat at the moment. Over his last three starts, Castro has gone 5-for-11 with a walk and a run.