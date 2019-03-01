Tigers' Willi Castro: Getting positive reviews in camp
Castro has been drawing praise from manager Ron Gardenhire this spring and he could factor into the team's plans at shortstop at some point this season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Gardenhire was complimentary of Castro, saying the 21-year-old is "a good-looking baseball player." The Tigers currently have Jordy Mercer installed at shortstop but if the team struggles, the veteran Mercer is a candidate to get moved before the deadline. That could open the door for Castro, who got his first taste of Triple-A action toward the end of last season and posted a .264/.315/.392 slash line across two levels.
