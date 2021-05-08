Castro went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 7-3 loss to Minnesota.

Castro's sixth-inning blast off Minnesota reliever Cody Stashak accounted for all of Detroit's runs in the contest. The 24-year-old Castro has slumped in his last 10 games, going 6-for-35 (.171) in that span. He has two homers, eight RBI, nine runs scored and a .198/.241/.311 slash line across 112 plate appearances overall. It'll be tough for Castro to find much success at the plate if he can't trim down his 30.4 percent strikeout rate.

