Castro (shoulder) will be placed on the injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 23-year-old exited Saturday's contest with right shoulder soreness, and it will render him unavailable for the close of the season. Castro had a strong showing in 2020 and finishes the season with a .349/.381/.550 slash line, six homers, 21 runs and 24 RBI in 36 games.