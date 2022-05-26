site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Willi Castro: Heads to bench Thursday
Castro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.
Castro started the past eight games but will take a seat after going 5-for-31 during that stretch. Robbie Grossman, Derek Hill and Daz Cameron will start from left to right in the outfield.
