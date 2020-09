Castro (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder soreness Sunday.

Interim manager Lloyd McClendon said the 22-year-old wouldn't be available after exiting Saturday's contest with the injury, so he'll see his season come to an early end. Castro played well in 2020 and finished with a .349/.381/.550 slash line, six homers, 21 runs and 24 RBI in 36 games.