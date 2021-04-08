Castro went 3-for-4 with three singles in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.
It was the best performance thus far in 2021 for the shortstop, who had hit 3-for-21 with one RBI entering play Wednesday. Castro also went without a strikeout for this first time this season. The switch hitter excelled in 2020 with a .349 average and six homers in 140 plate appearances, numbers that while surely unsustainable over a full-length season, suggested his potential to contribute offensively in the big leagues, and his strong showing Wednesday was the first sign of last year's bat in 2021.