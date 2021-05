Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Monday's loss to Cleveland.

Castro returned from a day off Sunday and didn't miss a beat, doubling home a run in the second inning and hitting his third home run of the season in the seventh with a runner on. The young infielder is off to a slow start with just a .585 OPS through 37 games, but the rebuilding Tigers will give him plenty of opportunities to build up his confidence.