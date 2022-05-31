Castro will start in left field and bat leadoff in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

After going 2-for-3 with two RBI while batting out of the No. 6 spot in the order in Sunday's 7-5 win, Castro will get a look in the leadoff role for the first time in 2022. While usual table setter Robbie Grossman (neck) is sidelined, the Tigers could audition a number of players atop the lineup, with Castro and utility man Harold Castro having now received looks in the leadoff role in the two games since Grossman landed on the injured list.