Tigers' Willi Castro: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Castro is out of the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Castro is 5-for-35 with 19 strikeouts in his past 10 games and will take a seat Friday versus Chicago. Harold Castro will start at second base in the series opener.
