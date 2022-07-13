Castro went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Castro has turned to speed more often lately, logging three of his five thefts this year in his last five games. He's gone 4-for-19 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in that span. The 25-year-old utility man still has a decent .255/.290/.355 slash line with two home runs, 15 RBI, 23 runs scored, 10 doubles and two triples in 214 plate appearances, but he's lacking a guaranteed place in the lineup. Most of his starts lately have been in right field with Austin Meadows (Achilles) out, but Castro's also seen time in center field and at third base, playing at the latter Tuesday.