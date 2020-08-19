site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Willi Castro: On bench again Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro isn't starting Wednesday against the White Sox.
Castro appeared as a pinch hitter Tuesday, but he'll be out of the starting nine for the second consecutive game. Isaac Paredes will start at third base Wednesday.
