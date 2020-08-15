Castro could serve as the Tigers' primary third baseman going forward after C.J. Cron (knee) elected to have season-ending surgery Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With Cron sidelined for the remainder of the season, manager Ron Gardenhire said that Jeimer Candelario will serve as the primary first baseman. As a result, Castro could have the opportunity to get the bulk of playing time at the hot corner if he continues to play well and get more comfortable at the position. The 23-year-old is starting at third base against Cleveland on Saturday, batting second.