Tigers' Willi Castro: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro is not in the lineup Friday against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castro started the last three games at second base but will take a seat Friday while going 3-for-18 over the past week. Zack Short will receive the start at the keystone for the TIgers.
