Castro is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Castro has been hot lately, slashing .367/.375/.533 across his last 10 games, but he'll get a day off Sunday. Detroit activated both Austin Meadows (illness) and Victor Reyes (quadriceps) before the game, and the two are starting in the outfield along with Robbie Grossman. Castro should still see some playing time if he continues to hit, but he now has more competition for starts.