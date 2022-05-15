Castro is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Castro has been hot lately, slashing .367/.375/.533 across his last 10 games, but he'll get a day off Sunday. Detroit activated both Austin Meadows (illness) and Victor Reyes (quadriceps) before the game, and the two are starting in the outfield along with Robbie Grossman. Castro should still see some playing time if he continues to hit, but he now has more competition for starts.
More News
-
Tigers' Willi Castro: Scores, drives in one Friday•
-
Tigers' Willi Castro: Keeps rolling Thursday•
-
Tigers' Willi Castro: Gets fourth consecutive start•
-
Tigers' Willi Castro: Enjoys productive day Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Willi Castro: Gets call to majors•
-
Tigers' Willi Castro: Removed from Triple-A lineup•