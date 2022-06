Castro went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Castro led off both games in Tuesday's doubleheader and did so again Wednesday. Regular leadoff hitter Robbie Grossman (neck) is currently on the injured list, so Castro might stick in the spot a little longer. He's swung the bat well this year with a .283 batting average, so he figures to have some elevated fantasy value for however long he's atop the lineup in Detroit.