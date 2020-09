Castro went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Royals.

Castro didn't start the season on the MLB roster, but he's been productive since joining the Tigers in the middle of August. The 23-year-old infielder now has a .944 OPS, six home runs and 23 RBI in 34 games. His solid play figures to earn him a starting job on Opening Day next year for a Detroit team that is evaluating a number of younger players.