Tigers' Willi Castro: Productive in MLB debut
Castro went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Twins.
Castro was called up from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day, and the 22-year-old just kept hitting. He had a .301/.366/.467 slash line in 525 plate appearances with the Mud Hens and should settle in as the Tigers' everyday shortstop the rest of the season. Castro is one of Detroit's top prospects, making him an intriguing option for fantasy owners who could use a boost in the middle infield and are willing to trust the youngster.
