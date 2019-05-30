Tigers' Willi Castro: Promotion not imminent
Castro hasn't been discussed for a potential promotion from Triple-A Toledo to aid the Tigers' banged-up middle infield, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
With the Tigers' Opening Day starters at shortstop (Jordy Mercer) and second base (Josh Harrison) both out indefinitely, Detroit has been leaning mostly on Niko Goodrum and Ronny Rodriguez to fill in at the two positions. The Tigers may soon be motivated to try their luck with other depth options, as both Goodrum and Rodriguez are hitting under .200 over the past two weeks while striking out at prodigious rates. If the Tigers decide to transition Goodrum back into more of a super-utility role and/or Rodriguez is demoted, it doesn't appear the hot-hitting Castro would be next in line to replace either player. General manager Al Avila said in spring training the team intended to keep the switch-hitting shortstop at Triple-A until September, and McCosky notes that the prevailing belief within the organization is that that plan is still in place. Castro certainly looks ready for a stiffer test while he maintains a gaudy .351/.425/.523 slash line and manageable 21.3 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A, but the Tigers apparently still have some reservations about the 22-year-old's defense. It's always possible that Detroit changes its stance with Castro's big-league ETA, but for now, all signs point to him remaining with Toledo for at least a couple more months.
