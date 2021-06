Castro went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the White Sox.

Chicago starter Lance Lynn cruised through six innings but not before Castro popped his fourth home run of the season in the fifth. The 24-year-old infielder has mostly struggled this season after a breakout 2020, as he's seen his OPS fall from .931 to .629. The 23-33 Tigers figure to keep giving Castro plenty of opportunities, however, as they build for the future.