Tigers' Willi Castro: Records three hits against Twins
Castro went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Twins.
Castro has had his fair share of struggles to begin his MLB career, as evidenced by his .242/.291/.358 slash line, but the 22-year-old has shown flashes of potential. With the Tigers lacking much established talent at the big league level, Castro figures to have a chance at a full MLB season as the starting shortstop in 2020.
