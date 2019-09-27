Castro went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Twins.

Castro has had his fair share of struggles to begin his MLB career, as evidenced by his .242/.291/.358 slash line, but the 22-year-old has shown flashes of potential. With the Tigers lacking much established talent at the big league level, Castro figures to have a chance at a full MLB season as the starting shortstop in 2020.