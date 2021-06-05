Castro went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the White Sox.

Castro reached base in each of his four plate appearances Friday but the Tigers fell just short of completing an epic comeback. The 24-year-old has picked it up recently as he's slashing .407/.469/.778 over his last nine games, however, he's struggled overall this season with a slash line of .231/.295/369 with four homers, 19 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases. He should continue to remain a regular fixture in the lineup as long as he stays hot at the dish.