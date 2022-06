Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Castro will take a seat for the first time since May 26, breaking a streak of 11 consecutive starts for the 25-year-old, who slashed .238/.267/.310 with three extra-base hits (all doubles) and a stolen base during that stretch. He'll cede leadoff duties Wednesday to Harold Castro, while Kody Clemens fills in for him in left field.