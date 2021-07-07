site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-willi-castro-riding-pine-wednesday-790481 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Willi Castro: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Castro went 1-for-7 with an RBI and three strikeouts across the last two games, but he'll get a day off in Wednesday's series finale. Harold Castro will start at second base and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read