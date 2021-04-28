Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Castro was the Tigers' everyday shortstop to begin the season, but he's since ceded those duties to Niko Goodrum while shifting over to second base on a regular basis. He should soon pick up eligibility at both middle-infield positions if he hasn't already, but Castro will need to show some improvement at the plate for that to matter much. With a .214 average, one home run, no steals, five RBI and six runs in 22 games this season, Castro doesn't look like a viable fantasy starter outside of the deepest of mixed leagues and AL-only leagues.