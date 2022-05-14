Castro went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Castro has been rolling lately, as he's 8-for-18 across his past five games with an RBI and three runs scored. The 25-year-old started in left field Friday, with Derek Hill getting center. With Akil Baddoo at Triple-A, it looks like Castro will continue to serve as something of a utility outfielder, and he should see regular starts while he's hot at the plate.