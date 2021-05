Castro went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cubs. He also stole his first base of the season.

It's mostly been a struggle this season for Castro, and he's lost some playing time as a result, but the Tigers still are likely to give the 24-year-old plenty of opportunities to succeed. He should continue to split time with Harold Castro and Niko Goodrum in the middle infield.