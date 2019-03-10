Tigers' Willi Castro: Sent to minors
Castro was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castro made enough of an impression early in spring training that manager Rod Gardenhire indicated he could see time at shortstop for the Tigers at some point this season. Nonetheless, the 21-year-old will begin the season at Triple-A, where he saw five games of action in 2018 after a late-season promotion.
More News
-
Tigers' Willi Castro: Getting positive reviews in camp•
-
Tigers' Willi Castro: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Willi Castro: Sent to Detroit•
-
Indians' Willi Castro: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Willi Castro: Shines in High-A campaign•
-
Indians' Willi Castro: Best season of young minor-league tenure•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...