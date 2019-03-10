Castro was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Castro made enough of an impression early in spring training that manager Rod Gardenhire indicated he could see time at shortstop for the Tigers at some point this season. Nonetheless, the 21-year-old will begin the season at Triple-A, where he saw five games of action in 2018 after a late-season promotion.

