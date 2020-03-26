Tigers' Willi Castro: Sent to Toledo
Castro was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Castro performed well before spring training was suspended -- slashing .320/.333/.480 across 27 plate appearances -- but the 22-year-old will still head to the minors to open the season. If he continues to show he has nothing left to prove at Triple-A, Castro should make his return to the big-league club.
