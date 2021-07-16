Castro was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Castro entered the All-Star break with a .532 OPS over his past 28 contests, leading to his demotion to Triple-A to open the second half of the season. The 24-year-old posted a .349/.381/.550 slash line in 36 games during 2020, but he's been unable to replicate that performance this year. He could receive another big-league chance down the stretch if he shows some improvements at Toledo, but for now he's out of the mix. Isaac Paredes was recalled in a corresponding move and should fill some of Castro's playing time at the keystone.