Tigers' Willi Castro: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Those with Castro on their fantasy teams probably won't mind much that he'll get to avoid facing Gerrit Cole. Jonathan Schoop starts at second base in his absence.
