Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Oakland.

Castro returns to the bench after starting the last two games and going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Saturday. The 22-year-old has a .473 OPS and 38.6 percent strikeout rate in his first 57 plate appearances. Jordy Mercer (wrist) will start at shortstop in the series finale.

