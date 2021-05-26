site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Willi Castro: Sitting Wednesday
Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.
Jonathan Schoop will fill in at second base for Castro. The 24-year-old went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss, with his season average dropping below the Mendoza Line to .199 as a result.
