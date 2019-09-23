Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday in the Tigers' 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Castro's seventh-inning blast off Josh Osich was the first of the 22-year-old's big-league career. Power isn't a major component of Castro's game at this stage of his development, but the Tigers probably had higher expectations for him in the slugging department after calling the youngster up from Triple-A Toledo last month. Through 25 games, Castro has supplied only six extra-base hits and has struck out in 30.9 percent of his plate appearances.