Castro is starting at third base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against Cleveland.

With news that C.J. Cron (knee) will have season-ending surgery, Castro could end up as the team's primary third baseman moving forward, with Jeimer Candelario slotting in at first. This will be Castro's third consecutive start at the hot corner. Harold Castro and Dawel Lugo could see some playing time there as well, but the job could belong to Willi Castro if he plays well.