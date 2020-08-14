Castro is starting at third base and batting sixth in Friday's game against Cleveland.

During his first taste of the majors last season, Castro exclusively played shortstop, but he's now getting his second start of 2020 at third base. In his first start, the 23-year-old delivered three hits. The Tigers are missing C.J. Cron (knee) at the moment, which has pushed regular third baseman Jeimer Candelario over to first. That could open up an everyday spot at the hot corner for Castro if he continues to produce at the plate.