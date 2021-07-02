Castro is starting at second base and batting eighth in Friday's game against the White Sox.

Willi Castro gets the keystone while Harold Castro starts at shortstop. The Tigers have a bit of a crowded middle infield at the moment, with the two Castros in the mix along with Zach Short and Jonathan Schoop. Willi Castro should maintain something of a regular role, though he's struggling a bit offensively (.647 OPS) and could get some days off as Detroit manager A.J. Hinch rotates players into the lineup.