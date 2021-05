Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harold Castro will sub in for Willi Castro after the latter went hitless with eight strikeouts in 13 at-bats over his last four starts. The 24-year-old is slashing .191/.232/.277 over 99 plate appearances on the season and could have a short leash as Detroit's everyday second baseman.