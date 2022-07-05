Castro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

After seeing a run of four consecutive starts come to an end in the second game of Monday's doubleheader, Castro will remain on the bench Tuesday while Victor Reyes gets another turn in right field. The two players still look to be part of a timeshare at the position, especially while Castro continues to swing a hot bat. Unless he's used as a pinch hitter off the bench, Castro will put his six-game hitting streak on hold Tuesday.