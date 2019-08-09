Tigers' Willi Castro: To debut this year
Castro will make his big-league debut later this season, according to general manager Al Avila, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. "We haven't really discussed an exact date yet," Avila said. "We will bring him up sometime this season and give him some opportunity to play."
It is unusual for a general manager to state that a top prospect will debut later in a season, but it's nice for our purposes to know that he can safely be stashed in very deep redraft leagues. Castro has a chance to be the Tigers' shortstop of the future if he makes a good impression. The 22-year-old switch hitter is slashing .292/.362/.422 with six home runs and 17 steals (on 21 attempts) in 464 plate appearances at Triple-A. His above-average speed is the top selling point for fantasy.
