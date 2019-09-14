Tigers' Willi Castro: Two hits, RBI in loss
Castro went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Orioles.
It was good to see Castro string together two hits, as he's mostly struggled at the plate after a strong first two games at the MLB level, in which he went 3-for-7. In 15 games since, the 22-year-old has slashed .192/.246/.250. There will be growing pains for the youngster, and he's primarily batted ninth lately as a result, but the 43-103 Tigers have no reason to not keep playing Castro with an eye toward 2020.
