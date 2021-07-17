Castro will primarily play second base while he's with Triple-A Toledo, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro was sent down on Friday due to his struggles in the first half of the season, as he had just a .214/.278/.341 slash line through 74 games. He's also struggled defensively the past few years, and the team had shifted him over to second base more frequently to see if the keystone was a better fit. Castro has 54 appearances at second this season for the Tigers versus only 18 at shortstop. It looks like that type of split should continue at Toledo. If Castro can show progress at the plate and in the field, he will likely be back with the Tigers later in the year.